Sunday, April 21, 2024
KEYS Azalea Completes its First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

April 19, 2024

  • KEYS Azalea alongside Daisy Leader during LNG bunkering (Credit: NYK Line)
  • KEYS Azalea approaching Daisy Leader (Credit: NYK Line)
  • KEYS Azalea alongside Daisy Leader during LNG bunkering (Credit: NYK Line)
  • KEYS Azalea leaving Daisy Leader after completion of LNG bunkering (Credit: NYK Line)
Japan’s first dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western Japan.

The vessel - owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation, a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power, NYK Line, Itochu Enex, and Saibu Gas - bunkered LNG for the car and truck carrier Daisy Leader 2 at the Port of Hiroshima

KEYS Azalea was delivered to KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation earlier in April. It is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil.

The LNG fuel supplied to Daisy Leader was shipped from the Tobata LNG terminal of Kitakyushu LNG.

KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation said it will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering in the western Japan region and contribute to forming a carbon-neutral society and developing the LNG bunkering business in Japan.

LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels. It is expected to be a bridge solution for decarbonization, virtually eliminating sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing approximately 80% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and 30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

