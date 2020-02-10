KHI Delivers New LPG carrier Crystal Angel

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) delivered the Crystal Angel, an 82,200 m3 capacity liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, for the Singapore based shipowner and operator Kumiai Navigation.



According to a KHI release, this is the 61th LPG carrier and the 12th vessel of the same type to be built by the company.



Crystal Angel adopts Kawasaki's indegenously developed bow shape called SEA-Arrow, which significantly improves propulsion performance by minimizing bow wave resistance.



"The main engine powering the vessel is an energy-efficient, electronically-controlled, ultra-long-stroke, two-stroke low-speed diesel engine," the release claimed.



In addition, the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and the semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F) contribute to reducing fuel consumption.



In order to satisfy new restrictions on SOx emissions which is implemented by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in this year, the vessel includes a set of SOx scrubber at the exhaust gas outlets of the main engine and the power generation engine.



With this system, general fuel oil can be used continuously after the regulations are tightened, without the need of switching to low sulfur fuel oil.



Four independent cargo tanks are installed in the cargo holds for carrying liquefied petroleum gas. The tanks are designed to provide optimal thermal insulation and absorb low-temperature contraction.



The cargo tanks are made with special cryogenic steel for loading LPG with a minimum temperature of –46°C. The tanks are wrapped in urethane foam for thermal insulation.



The vessel is designed to be able to navigate the newly expanded Panama Canal, which was completed in June 2016.