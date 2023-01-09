Marine Link
Kiewit Corporation Acquires Weeks Marine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 9, 2023

(File photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Omaha-headquartered construction company Kiewit Corporation on January 1, 2023 completed its acquisition of Cranford, N.J.-based marine construction and dredging contractor Weeks Marine and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount.

Weeks Marine and its subsidiaries Healy Tibbitts Builders, McNally International and North American Aggregates will be independently branded subsidiaries of Kiewit.

“This acquisition offers substantial opportunities for both companies,” said Kiewit CEO Rick Lanoha. “For Weeks employees, they join one of the largest, most successful construction and engineering organizations in the world. For Kiewit, we gain an exceptionally skilled workforce and the ability to add Weeks’ leading maritime engineering and construction capabilities, dynamic dredging expertise and renowned tunneling services to our portfolio of service.”

The Weeks Marine and Kiewit organizations have worked together on several joint ventures since the 1960s.

“We’ve worked closely with Kiewit on many strategic infrastructure projects across North America, including the Goethals Bridge, Willis Avenue Swing Bridge, the Euclid Storage Tunnel, the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension Tunnel, among others,” said Eric Ellefsen, President and CEO of Weeks Marine. “Through these partnerships, it was apparent that the companies share similar cultures and values.”

“Our shared cultures and values, which focus on the success and growth of our people, a relentless commitment to safety and quality, and demanding excellence in everything we do, will make this acquisition a success,” Lanoha said.

