Parker Kittiwake Launches ATR Analyzer
The ATR analyzer uses infrared spectroscopy to determine the presence of damaging elements such as solid particles or water in a representative sample of oil. It requires no extensive sample preparation and does not utilize any wet chemistry, negating the hazards associated with chemical reagents, as well as the cost of transporting them around the world throughout the lifetime of the test kit. Infrared spectroscopy is a proven technology used by laboratories to provide a detailed analysis of the operating conditions within the engine. The ATR analyzer brings this technology onboard, giving the operator the data required in real time to allow preventative action to be taken before catastrophic damage and unplanned downtime occurs.