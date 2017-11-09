Marine Link
Thursday, November 9, 2017

Parker Kittiwake Launches ATR Analyzer

November 9, 2017

Parker Kittiwake launched the Parker Kittiwake Attenuated Total Reflection (ATR) analyzer, which the company says represents a breakthrough for the simultaneous testing of base number (BN), total acid number (TAN), insolubles, soot loading, viscosity, FAME and water content of oil samples on board a ship, allowing all parameters to be measured using a single sample in one test kit.

The ATR analyzer uses infrared spectroscopy to determine the presence of damaging elements such as solid particles or water in a representative sample of oil. It requires no extensive sample preparation and does not utilize any wet chemistry, negating the hazards associated with chemical reagents, as well as the cost of transporting them around the world throughout the lifetime of the test kit. Infrared spectroscopy is a proven technology used by laboratories to provide a detailed analysis of the operating conditions within the engine. The ATR analyzer brings this technology onboard, giving the operator the data required in real time to allow preventative action to be taken before catastrophic damage and unplanned downtime occurs.
 
