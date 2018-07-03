Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

Klaveness Combination Carriers Orders Fifth Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 3, 2018

Photo: Klaveness Combination Carriers

Photo: Klaveness Combination Carriers

 Norwegian shipping company  Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has declared an option for the construction of a combination carrier with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd in China

 
The delivery date is scheduled for second quarter 2020. KCC already has four sister vessels under construction at the same yard with delivery in 2018-2020. 
 
Following the declaration, the KCC fleet will grow to 14 vessels by 2020. The company holds options for further vessels. 
 
"Our fleet of combination carriers and container vessels set standards for efficient and environmentally friendly shipping. Klaveness has a history of developing innovative ship designs, challenging the status quo of sea transport," says the dry bulk owner company.
 
"We are constantly working to improve our fleet, and in addition to our existing fleet below, we are currently developing several new vessel types and shipping concepts," company added.
 
The Issuer of the bond KSH03, Klaveness Ship Holding AS, is the majority owner of KCC.
 
