Did You Know? Ransomware Still Primary Threat to Maritime Targets

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
October 29, 2024

© Urupong / Adobe Stock

Ransomware remained one of the primary threats to maritime targets in the first half of 2024, as it significantly disrupts operations and causes considerable economic damage, according to the to the report from Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) on cyber security threats.

Attacks have paralyzed critical systems, delayed shipments, and compromised logistics, resulting in operational downtime and costly ransom demands. This combination of operational impact and financial loss makes ransomware remain a major concern for the maritime industry.

The ransomware groups that have been observed targeting organizations within the maritime industry include AlphV/BlackCat, BlackByte, Play, 8Base, and BianLian, amongst others.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USGC) plans to introduce new cyber security rules soon, which will have an impact on maritime and offshore energy cyber space as well.

If you are in New Orleans on November 13, 2024, sign up now for a free lunch and moderated conference discussion to learn more about the new USGC cyber security rules and their impact on the vessel owner/operators, OEMs and shipyards. Featured speakers include:

  • Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin Jr., Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy (CG-5P), U.S. Coast Guard
  • Dain Detillier, Executive VP – LNG Operations, Harvey Gulf, LLC
  • Stewart Alpert, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Technology, Hornblower Group
  • Angeliki Zisimatou, Director, Cybersecurity, American Bureau of Shipping
  • Phillip Bannerman, VP Sales Americas, Marlink
