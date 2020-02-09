Knud E. Hansen Intros New Ferry Design

Danish-based consultancy Knud E. Hansen has designed a 212-metre RoPax ferry with a large battery bank to power it while dockside, allowing for zero emissions in port.



RoPax ferry can transport up to 700 passengers and 390 cars. The vessel also boasts 2955 lane metres for trucks and trailers.



The layout and access arrangements makes it an ideal choice for the Mediterranean market although it is also well suited for a variety of locations and operating conditions worldwide.



The vessel has a service speed of 23 knots and can operate close to optimum engine load, even at slow speeds. The two propulsion engines have a combined power of approximately 25.6 Megawatts and are fueled by marine diesel oil (MDO).



For the hotel load two gensets, each abt. 1500 Kilowatts are provided. There are also two tunnel thrusters, each abt. 1500 Kilowatts, located at the bow, which, combined with the twin screw arrangement gives a high degree of maneuverability, a very desirable feature for Med-mooring. There is also a large battery bank to power the vessel while dockside, allowing for zero emissions in port.



There are a total of 100 twin-occupancy, en suite cabins for passengers. Deck 6 features a self-service restaurant, bar lounge, air-seat lounge, a la carte restaurant, internet café, reception and shopping area. There is an open passenger area on deck 8, with sun shades, a kiosk, and plenty of seating.



"This design has been developed completely in-house, by the highly trained and experienced staff of naval architects, marine engineers and designers at Knud E. Hansen, who place the utmost importance on safety, efficiency and design ingenuity," said the company.