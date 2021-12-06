Kongsberg Digital Bags 5-year Extension with Heerema Marine Contractors

Dutch offshore installation and construction firm Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) has renewed its Long-Term System Support Program (LTSSP) contract with Kongsberg Digital for another five years.

The LTSSP is in support of a K-Sim Offshore Crane simulation system, which features digital twins of HMC’s semi-submersible construction vessels, ships, and barges. HMC’s simulation center is located at the HMC headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands.

"Renewal of the LTSSP ensures Kongsberg Digital’s continued commitment to maintaining Heerema’s simulators at the leading edge of available technology, from hardware upgrades through to additional ship models, library objects and equipment models. Installed in 2015 as one of the world’s most advanced offshore heavy lift crane simulators, its usage ranges from confirming feasibility of new methods and equipment to optimizing efficiency and safety performance for current execution methods," Kongsberg Digital said.

“By renewing this LTSSP we are ensuring that our clients, offshore crew and project teams continue to benefit from the most advanced simulation-based training and project preparation on the market, simulating real-world scenarios,” comments Jan Pieter de Vries, Manager Simulations and Visual Products, HMC Academy. “Kongsberg Digital have proved a competent partner, working in close collaboration with the team here at HMC to ensure that training and simulation needs are met. We are pleased to confirm our ongoing relationship.”

The simulator platform was developed specifically by Kongsberg Digital to meet Heerema’s requirements. Heerema is a provider of marine services in offshore renewables and oil and gas, specializing in transporting, commissioning, and decommissioning offshore facilities.

The Simulation Center is a real-time offshore environment where offshore crew and project teams examine all project aspects and associated risks. It includes two offshore crane operator domes and a bridge with K-Sim DP simulator, based on the same Kongsberg Maritime K-Pos DP systems used on HMC’s vessels. Detailed models of Heerema’s SSCVs, Heavy Lift Vessel, tugs, and barges ensure realistic scenarios and enable detailed pre-mission training for heavy-lift projects, Kongsberg Digital explained.

"HMC’s renewal of this LTSSP is a clear endorsement of the capability and longevity of our maritime simulation solutions,” said Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital. “Our commitment to supporting the maritime industry is not limited to providing the best technology, but also extends to ensuring that our customers gain value from their investment for years to come, through long product lifecycles and extensive service, provided by our 24/7 support network. Our LTSSP program elevates our relationship with our customers beyond just being a vendor to rather act as a trusted partner.”