North Star Nets Multi-Year North Sea Safety Vessel Contracts

Offshore infrastructure services provider North Star has secured a multi-million-dollar pipeline of emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) contracts covering 17 vessels operating in the North Sea.

The awards, comprising new contracts and extensions, represent around 50 years of combined contract duration, the company said.

North Star said the contracts were secured through competitive tenders and renewals with offshore energy operators across the UK Continental Shelf.

The company operates a fleet of 37 ERRVs providing safety cover for about 50 offshore installations in the North Sea.

North Star said the latest awards support around 435 offshore seafarer jobs and reinforce long-term demand for offshore safety services as the UK energy sector continues to balance energy security and transition goals.

“These awards are a reflection of the strength of our long-standing partnerships across the North Sea and the confidence our clients place in our ability to deliver safe and reliable offshore operations,”

“At its core, our role is to protect lives at sea. The dedication of our crews, supported by our shore-based teams, ensures we continue to meet that responsibility every day in some of the most demanding environments in the world,” said Michael Gordon, North Star Chief Commercial Officer.