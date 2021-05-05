Marine Link
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Kongsberg Digital, BW LNG and Alpha Ori Ink Digital Deal

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 5, 2021

Left to right: Yngvil Åsheim, Managing Director, BW LNG; Captain Rajesh Unni, Co-CEO, Alpha Ori Group; Hege Skryseth, President, Kongsberg Digital. Image courtesy Kongsberg

Kongsberg Digital, BW LNG and Alpha Ori Technologies signed a strategic digitalization partnership to realize digital capabilities that enhance efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of LNG carriers (LNGCs) and floating storage and regasification units (FRSUs).

The agreement encompasses several projects, including utilizing a common data management platform and developing a maritime digital twin and digital processing models to facilitate operational excellence.

The aim of the partnership is to enable the acceleration of technologies needed for future-ready LNG carriers and FSRUs by leveraging Kongsberg Digital’s data infrastructure technology, Vessel Insight, together with Alpha Ori’s SMARTShip TM digital applications and BW’s operational expertise and assets for piloting a maritime digital twin and a real time decision support system.

A pilot project has been established to develop and test a maritime digital twin, aimed at promoting operational excellence, reducing emissions and costs, and increasing safety. The maritime digital twin will be developed for the BW Magna FSRU, utilizing the Vessel Insight data infrastructure, Kognifai digital platform and maritime simulators from Kongsberg Digital, as well as value-adding expert applications from Alpha Ori.

