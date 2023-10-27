Kongsberg Digital Unveils Vessel Performance Merchant Application

Kongsberg Digital has launched an application called Vessel Performance Merchant, to meet the merchant fleet's need for optimised voyage decision-making.

The application is designed for the merchant fleet to enhance fuel efficiency and optimise the overall performance of both the vessel and its crew.

"By collecting and contextualising data from the vessel's onboard sensors, automation systems, and manually reported data through the vessel-to-cloud cloud infrastructure Vessel Insight, the Vessel Performance application has been providing shipowners and crew members with valuable insights and analytics since its launch in 2020," Kongsberg Digital said,

"Offshore and merchant segments have distinct differences in terms of operational profiles and optimisation requirements. As offshore vessels operate on shorter, dynamic voyages and often need to be at a standstill in a single position over time – also known as dynamic positioning – merchant vessels undertake long and stable voyages. Also, a key difference is the planning phase of the voyage; where offshore operations objectives can change within a very short period of time, merchant voyages is normally planned several weeks ahead," the Norwegian company explained.

To address the differences in operations and underlying decision-making for the two segments, Kongsberg Digital is launching the 'Vessel Performance Merchant' application. According to Kongsberg Digital, the application is specially tailored for long, global-spanning merchant voyages in the maritime merchant segment.

"The application will provide merchant vessel's operators with customizable dashboards that seamlessly integrate with other specialized performance and analytics tools, such as CII and Maritime Digital Twin Trim Optimization, as well as the Application Work Surface. Through this, Vessel Performance Merchant enables crew members and onshore management to make well-informed decisions regarding energy drivers, conduct voyage comparisons, and optimize fuel consumption," the company said.

“Through successful collaboration with our esteemed clients and partners, we have identified the unique needs of the offshore and merchant sectors. As a result, we have developed Vessel Performance Merchant, a tailored tool that empowers operators of merchant vessels with an intuitive performance status dashboard. Utilizing this powerful tool, shipowners and operators can optimise fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and achieve cost savings – thereby leading the way towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”, said Sigrid Johansen, Product Manager in Kongsberg Digital.

Kongsberg said that Vessel Performance Merchant will be built on the same interface and functionality as the original Vessel Performance application, adding that the application will be available through the marketplace.