Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Four Tanker Newbuilds in Transpetro’s Fleet

Kongsberg Maritime has been hired by Consórcio Marenova to design and equip four methanol- and ethanol-ready handy-size product tankers for Petrobras Transporte (Transpetro).

The vessels will be built by Consórcio Marenova, a partnership between Ecovix in Rio Grande and MacLaren in Niterói, and will be operated by Transpetro.

Kongsberg Maritime said the contract is valued at more than $31 million (NOK 300 million) and includes delivery of complete ship design and a range of integrated systems.

These include propulsion systems with Promas and controllable pitch propellers, deck machinery, tank gauging systems, and navigation and automation solutions such as K-Bridge, K-Chief, K-Gauge and K-Load.

The vessels will be 150.6 meters long with a breadth of 23.4 meters, a design draught of 8.2 meters and a deadweight of about 15,600 tonnes. The NVC 615 PT designs form part of Kongsberg Maritime’s NVC family of merchant vessel designs, developed with adaptability for future fuels.

“This contract with Kongsberg Maritime underscores our shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and industrial strength. By combining Ecovix's scale and offshore heritage with MacLaren's long standing naval experience, MareNova is perfectly positioned to deliver these state-of-the-art, future-fuel-ready tankers for Petrobras/Transpetro — while helping drive the renaissance of shipbuilding in Brazil,” said MareNova consortium representatives Robson Passos and Alexandre Kloh.

“This project demonstrates how our NVC design platform and integrated technology can help shipowners meet operational and environmental goals. We are proud to support Transpetro in renewing its fleet with vessels that are ready for the future,” added Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Vice President Sales – Ship Design at Kongsberg Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime operates in Brazil from Niterói, where it supports offshore and shipbuilding projects, and has invested in local workshops, automation and control laboratories, and training facilities since establishing operations in the country in 2009.