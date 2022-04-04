Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Two More IWS' Offshore Wind Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime will supply integrated equipment packages for two more Integrated Wind Services' offshore wind commissioning service operation vessels, slated for delivery in H1 2024.

IWS already has the two identical vessels on order for delivery in 2023, and option agreements for up to two additional vessels, making this a potential six-vessel series.

Kongsberg in June 2021 won contracts to design and equip the first two construction service operation vessels (CSOV) for the company which was then called Awind.

The vessels will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE design by the shipyard China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI).

Kongsberg Maritime's integrated equipment solution includes permanent magnet azimuth thrusters, generators, electrical systems, a fully integrated bridge with navigation, dynamic positioning (DP) and automation systems, deck machinery equipment, and control systems.

“We see increased interest in our vessels and the integrated services that IWS provides,” says CEO of IWS Lars-Henrik Røren, “as demonstrated by our charter contracts with Dogger Bank Offshore Windfarm.”

“IWS’s determination to promote humane, environmentally-friendly, safe, and efficient offshore operations is entirely consistent with KONGSBERG’s mission to incorporate sustainability in everything we do,” concludes Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “This fleet of important and highly innovative vessels will set a new benchmark for CSOVs, further reinforcing Kongsberg Maritime’s market position in the growing renewable energy segment.”