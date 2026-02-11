Kongsberg Maritime Launches S-4L Waterjet

Kongsberg Maritime has announced the launch of its new Kamewa S-4L waterjet series with a major contract to supply propulsion systems for Gotlandsbolaget’s next-generation high-speed ferry, Horizon X.

The multi-fuel vessel, currently under construction at Austal, is hydrogen-ready and represents a significant step toward sustainable high-speed ferry operations.

Horizon X will operate on the busy Gotland–mainland Sweden route, connecting Visby with Nynäshamn and Oskarshamn. This route demands high speed, efficiency, and reliability to meet passenger expectations and optimize turnaround times, making advanced propulsion technology essential.

The ferry will feature two S160-S4L waterjets and two S100-S4LB booster units, marking the first commercial installation of the new S-4L series. Developed by combining the best characteristics of Kongsberg Maritime’s proven S3 and S4 models, the S-4L delivers improved maneuverability, efficiency and durability for large high-speed ferries and naval vessels.

Key enhancements include a dual bucket and steering nozzle system that significantly improves low-speed handling and docking efficiency, reducing turnaround times and fuel consumption. The S-4L series also maintains a mean time between overhaul (MTBO) of 25,000 hours or five years. Constructed from duplex stainless steel, the waterjets offer exceptional strength and corrosion resistance.

The S-4L series will be available from size 100 and above.



