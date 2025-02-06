Kongsberg Maritime Unveils Range of T&I Solutions for Floating Wind

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a range of innovative methods designed to transform and industrialize the transportation and installation (T&I) of floating offshore wind turbines.

The new solutions have been developed to streamline the entire process, from anchor and mooring installation through to electrical cable pull-in, ensuring that turbines are ready to be connected to energy grids, and offer a comprehensive solution for the floating offshore wind market.

The solutions are part of a broader strategic effort that Kongsberg Maritime has put in to contribute towards the emerging floating offshore wind market, with more initiatives in the works.

Four of the elements highlighted in this new offshore floating wind approach are: new vessel designs and methodology for anchor and mooring installation, a new approach for towing turbines to site, a new integrated tensioning concept for mooring lines, and an innovative cable pull-in system

"We aim to offer a full package of equipment and technology, from the point the floating turbines leave their assembly site to the moment they are connected to the power grid.

“Our new methods for anchor tensioning, mooring installation, tow-out, and cable pull-in will represent a big leap forward in the industrialization of floating wind installation. They are also applicable to other offshore energy structures, so our investment in these novel solutions will also be relevant and benefit oil and gas related operations,” said Gunnar Thorsen, Senior Vice President of Business Concepts at Kongsberg Maritime.





New Vessel Designs for Anchor and Mooring and Installation

The Floating Wind Installation Vessels - FWIVs (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Two new vessel concepts, specifically designed for large-scale mooring and installation operations, are a key element in the new novel solutions.

The Floating Wind Installation Vessels (FWIVs) are designed to handle the challenges of transport and installation of floating wind turbines, as well as other offshore and subsea structures.

The anchor handling version (UT 7900 FWIV AH) features a triple cross-tensioning winch system capable of tensioning and proof-loading up to three mooring lines simultaneously with significant reduction in bollard pull requirements.

This vessel can pull up to 900 tonnes in a single fall configuration, ensuring efficient and safe anchor handling, with reduced energy consumption.

The subsea construction vessel design concept, (UT 7600 FWIV Subsea), is equipped with advanced systems for handling, storing, and deploying mooring elements, making it ideal for high-volume floating wind installations, according to Kongsberg Maritime.





Tow Assist System to Enhance Towing Operations





To address the challenges of transporting giant turbines to offshore fields, Kongsberg Maritime has developed Tow Assist.

This approach combines Kongsberg Maritime’s Dynamic Positioning (DP) technology with operational analysis to improve situational awareness, safety and efficiency throughout all stages of the towing operation.

Tow Assist builds on the K-Pos DP system, enabling unpowered floating structures to become DP-enabled during complex towing operations by calculating and distributing the optimal allocation of the connected vessels.

Successfully trialed in the North Sea last year, the Tow Assist system provides real-time situational awareness through graphical guidance for precise and efficient positioning, transforming the way floating offshore structures are moved and positioned.





Integrated Tensioning for Simpler Hook-Up Ops

The Integrated Tensioning Concept (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

The Integrated Tensioning Concept is a solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of mooring line hook-up operations. This system compensates for relative movements between the floater and the vessel, increasing the operational weather window and ensuring smoother operations.

The new concept utilizes Kongsberg Maritime's advanced Permanent Magnet (PM) winches, known for their high torque and dynamic capabilities. These winches are a key component of the system, providing the responsiveness and motion compensation necessary for precise and efficient tensioning of mooring lines.

The PM winches' ability to handle large loads with rapid response makes them ideal for the challenging conditions of offshore operations.

"The Integrated Tensioning Concept monitors the motion of the floater, allowing the vessel winch to compensate, removing peak loads and hazardous situations. This results in a much smoother hook-up process and significantly increases the operational weather window,” said Runar Hjelle, Sales Director Offshore Construction & Support at Kongsberg Maritime.





Innovative Cable Pull-In for Year-Round Operations

Kongsberg Maritime’s cable pull-in system (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

A new method for cable pull-in operations, is a key element of Kongsberg Maritime’s end-to-end process by reducing requirements for equipment and people on the floater, enhancing safety and speeding up the overall rate of installation of the wind farm array.

“With the new, patented method, all necessary equipment is placed on the vessel, significantly reducing the complexity and risk associated with the operation.

“This new approach offers several advantages, including enhanced safety by reducing the number of people onboard the floater, to a minimum during the pull-in operation.

“Equipment lifting operations and personnel transfer are minimized which allows operations to continue in harsher weather conditions. This is crucial for maintaining year-round productivity and speeds up the overall rate of installation of the wind farm array,” said Thorsen.