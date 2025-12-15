American Cruise Lines Celebrates a Record-Breaking Year in 2025

American Cruise Lines has announced that 2025 was a record-breaking year for the company, including winning 23 awards—cementing the company’s place as The Most Awarded U.S. Cruise Line.

The company’s new ship, American Patriot, was named a top finalist for Best New River Cruise Ships by Travel Weekly. Some of American’s most notable 2025 awards included: Cruise Critic’s Best for Solo Travelers award, Cruiseline's award for Best River Cruise Lines, Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best River Cruise Lines award, two Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, three World Travel Awards, and four USA Today 10Best Awards, among many others.

American Cruise Lines was also lauded as one of the “9 Top River Cruise Lines for 2025,” by US News & World Report; “Top 10 Cruise Lines,” by Southern Living magazine; “11 Best River Cruise Lines Around the World,” and “7 Best Mississippi River Cruises,” by The Points Guy; and “The World’s Best River Cruises 2025,” by Forbes.

American’s affiliated company, Pearl Seas Cruises, also received 2025 accolades including a Travel Weekly Magellan Award for Best Great Lakes Itineraries and a Readers’ Choice Award from Condé Nast Traveler for Best Small Ships.

As the year comes to a close and we look ahead to 2026, American would like to express sincere thanks to all the company’s travel advisors and industry partners, and to our employees and crew for their dedication to excellence—ensuring that the 2025 cruise season was a resounding success.