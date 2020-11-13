Kongsberg Maritime Won $43,7M in Contracts for Shuttle Tanker Concepts in 2020

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime said Friday it had during 2020 won contracts for 12 of its Shuttle Tanker concepts, with a value totaling over NOK 400 million (around $43,7 million).

Shipyards in South Korea and China are building the vessels, which are destined to operate between offshore installations and onshore plants in Norway, Brazil, Canada, and China.

"Common to all vessels is the integration of advanced, fault-tolerant, automated onboard systems and solutions to optimize operational efficiency, safety, reliability, and sustainability. To this end, the new vessels will be equipped with a full complement of products from all divisions within Kongsberg Maritime, including Dynamic Positioning & Manoeuvring, Propulsion & Engines, Sensors & Robotics, and Deck Machinery," Kongsberg Maritime said.

“This abundance of shuttle tanker orders would be good news at any time,” said Brynjulv Standal, Vice President Offshore Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “To achieve these figures in 2020 with the additional challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. We are delighted to support what is clearly an active and growing market, whose specific demands we are uniquely placed to address.

“Investing now in our integrated shuttle tanker concepts, encompassing smart energy management strategies and fewer service requirements, will greatly improve fleet performance, leading to an ongoing, long-term reduction of OPEX and a simultaneous reduction in emissions.”