Kongsberg Maritime, SES Form Strategic Alliance

Kongsberg Maritime Inc., the North American division of Norway headquartered marine and offshore technology company Kongsberg Maritime, and Houston headquartered Stress Engineering Services (SES) have formed a strategic alliance to better serve existing and new clients with cost effective engineering services and fully integrated technical solutions within offshore drilling and floating production systems.



By combining Stress Engineering Services’ wide-ranging engineering expertise within all aspects of offshore drilling with the extensive footprint of Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning (DP) and automation systems within the existing Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU) fleet, the alliance can offer integrated services, systems and support to drilling contractors, oil and gas companies, original equipment manufacturers and other manufacturers in the upstream sector, covering all stages of a drilling and workover operation from planning, execution, post operations and condition-based maintenance.



Kongsberg Maritime and Stress Engineering Services will together improve and develop new functionality for the Kongsberg real time Riser Management System (RMS) with focus on riser and wellhead fatigue in addition to enabling improved efficiency of drilling and workover operations. The RMS is fully integrated with other KONGSBERG systems installed on MODUs including K-Pos DP, K-Chief marine automation, acoustic systems and the KONGSBERG Information Management System (K-IMS), for data aggregation, data analytics and remote access and monitoring. Stress Engineering Services will provide enabling technology such as their Subsea Vibration Data Loggers (SVDL) and Realtime Fatigue Monitoring System (RFMS) to assess riser and wellhead fatigue.



Kongsberg Maritime and Stress Engineering Services will also cooperate in the area of floating production systems. Kongsberg’s experience within the design and analysis of flexible riser and umbilical systems will be combined with SES’ riser expertise within floating production systems for both green field and brown field applications.