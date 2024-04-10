Kongsberg to Supply Propulsion for USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter

Kongsberg Maritime announced it has been selected by shipbuilder Austal USA to supply its Promas propulsion system to the latest ship in the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program.

This initial contract is to supply Kongsberg Maritime equipment for the fifth ship, Coast Guard Cutter Pickering, which is the first to be built by Austal USA at its yard in Mobile, Ala.

Built to replace the Coast Guard’s medium endurance cutters, the OPC program is expected to run up to 25 ships. The OPC vessels will be able to provide long range patrol capability. At 360 feet long, they will have a displacement of 3,700 long tons, maximum speed of 22.2 knots, and a range of 9,050 nautical miles at 14 knots.

Kongsberg Maritime said its Promas combines rudder and controllable pitch propeller into one propulsion system which optimizes the hydrodynamic properties of the ship and delivers increased efficiency and thrust while using less energy. For the OPC, as well as twin Promas, Kongsberg Maritime is contracted to supply steering gear, rudders, fin stabilizers and tunnel thrusters.

Björn ten Eicken, Kongsberg Maritime, Vice President – Naval, said, “Our Promas systems typically deliver efficiency savings of around 6%, so vessels are able to extend their range, something which can be crucial on longer missions.”