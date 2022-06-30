Kongsberg to Supply Stabilizers for CMAL's New Ferries

Kongsberg Maritime’s Dunfermline facility has announced a contract to supply Aquarius 50 Retractable Fin Stabilizers for two new ferries to be built by the Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for Scotland’s Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

The Aquarius retractable fin stabilizers, due for delivery in 2023, are designed for high performance roll damping while offering low weight and high reliability coupled with low maintenance, according to Kongsberg. The PLC based control system provides robust, reliable technology with simple operating interfaces and extremely comprehensive maintenance and diagnostic information through touch screens, the manufacturer said. The controls will also provide the innovative Eco feature for optimization operation of the stabilizers.

Operating on the busiest service route on the Clyde and Hebrides network, the new 95 meter long vessels will have the capacity of 275-lanemeter for HGVs on the main deck and a total of 107 cars on both main and hoistable decks.