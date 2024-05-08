Kongsberg Thrusters for Six Tunisian PA Tugs

Kongsberg Maritime won a contract to supply azimuth thrusters to Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine, to power six new sterndrive tugs for the Tunisian port authority OMMP.

The new tugs, of Robert Allan RAstar 2800 series design, are designed for a range of towing and harbor operations in Tunisian ports.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply a pair of its US205 FP azimuth thrusters to each of the six 28-m vessels. The thrusters feature 2.8-m, fixed pitch propellers which will deliver efficient operation and enhanced maneuverability, providing the tugs with a significant bollard pull of 60 tons.

Med Marine operates the modern, independent Ereğli Shipyard, located on the Black Sea. The company has built more than 200 vessels, mainly tugboats but also a range of chemical tankers and workboats. The Office of the Merchant Marine and Ports (OMMP) is the public port authority of Tunisia. The organization’s main role is the optimal operation of Tunisia’s ports, safely managing a variety of terminals, handling a range of maritime traffic including general cargo, container ships, tankers, RoRo and cruise vessels.

Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime