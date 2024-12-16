Kongsberg to Work on Six Hybrid CMM's PSVs Bound for Petrobras Ops

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Compagnie Maritime Monegasque (CMM) to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid platform supply vessels (PSVs), with oil spill recovery capacity, which will support Petrobras’ offshore operations.

CMM was ranked first in Petrobras’ tender for six state-of-the-art, hybrid large multipurpose 5,000 DWT PSVs with oil spill recovery capacity, positing the company to secure a firm 12-year charter contracts with Petrobras for the newbuilds.

Kongsberg Maritime will provide ship design services and an integrated equipment package for the vessels.

The 92-metre UT7420 is the latest generation of Kongsberg Maritime’s successful UT design range. They will each feature advanced design, cutting-edge technology, and hybrid propulsion systems that will contribute to a substantial improvement in fuel efficiency compared to conventional vessels.

The vessels are designed to be upgraded to ethanol fuel, enabling further reduction in carbon emissions by up to 70% once the upgrade is executed.

“This project represents a significant step forward in sustainable offshore operations. Our innovative ship design, combined with advanced hybrid propulsion and integrated solutions, ensures unparalleled fuel efficiency, safety, and sustainability,” said Atle Gaasø, Sales Director Offshore, Kongsberg Maritime.

“Kongsberg Maritime’s innovative ship design is integral to achieving our vision for more efficient and sustainable offshore operations. Their expertise and Brazilian presence have been critical to the success of this bid, and we are optimistic about final confirmation of the tender,” added Christophe Vancauwenbergh, CEO of CMM.