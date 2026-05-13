Trey Stolz Named as Guice Offshore CFO

Guice Offshore, a leader in the offshore maritime mini supply vessel specialty market, announced the appointment of veteran energy finance executive Trey Stolz as Chief Financial Officer.

Stolz brings more than 20 years of experience as an investment banker and equity research analyst focused on the oilfield services industry. He has spent the past nine years in senior operational roles within the sector, most recently serving as CFO for a consolidator of oilfield services companies. Through multiple strategic transactions, he played a key role in forming the nation’s leading plug-and-abandonment (P&A) services provider.

“Guice Offshore has a unique and enviable market niche with strong potential,” Stolz said. “I’m thrilled to join Guice Offshore and help shape our next chapter of growth."

A New Orleans native, Stolz earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. Stolz’s early career included positions at major Louisiana investment banking firms, where he specialized in oilfield services transactions.