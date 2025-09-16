Korean Partners to Develop Humanoid Robots for Shipyards

HD Hyundai Samho has signed an MOU with LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics to co-develop AI humanoid robots and logistics automation technologies as part of a move to accelerate the creation of a smart, sustainable shipyard.

The partnership focuses on humanoid robots capable of handling complex shipyard tasks and autonomous mobile robots for logistics automation.

HD Hyundai Samho will provide manufacturing data and infrastructure, LG CNS will deliver AI and data platforms, and HD Hyundai Robotics will supply AI-based motion control solutions, with additional support from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The collaboration is expected to enhance worker safety, boost productivity, and drive digital transformation in shipbuilding.

“By expanding AI and robotics applications, we will lead the way in building future shipyards,” said Jae-eul Kim, CEO of HD Hyundai Samho.



