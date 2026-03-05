Korean Register Upgrades SeaTrust Software Hub

Korean Register (KR) has launched an upgraded version of its technical software platform, "SeaTrust Software Hub," introducing an AI-integrated system designed to enhance user accessibility and strengthen customer support.

SeaTrust Software Hub provides a more intuitive and structured interface for KR’s suite of technical software. It also enables users to manage the entire workflow, from software downloads and technical inquiries to feedback submission and improvement requests, all within a single integrated platform.

A highlight of the upgrade is the implementation of an AI-driven feedback processing system. The new platform analyzes user inquiries and automatically directs them to the appropriate team, helping KR respond more efficiently to customer requests.

The AI system has been developed using technical resources, including engineering documentation, user manuals, email correspondence and historical feedback records. By leveraging this data, the platform can generate context-aware responses to user inquiries.

As inquiry data continues to accumulate, the AI system is expected to further enhance response speed, accuracy and quality over time.

In addition, the website has been reorganized into a unified digital hub where users can search for and download all KR’s technical software solutions in one place. This includes SeaTrust-HullScan, a structural strength assessment software widely used by shipyards and design companies, as well as web-based applications such as the route-specific reduction factor calculator used by container shipping operators.