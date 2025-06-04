KR, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Ink Deal to Develop Next-Gen VLEC

KR (Korean Register) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to jointly develop a very large ethane carrier (VLEC).

The new VLEC to be developed under the partnership will have a cargo capacity exceeding 100,000 m3.

It will be designed to maximize cargo volume while minimizing changes to the main specifications of conventional vessel designs.

Additionally, the vessel will be capable of transporting a variety of cargoes, such as LPG and propylene, enhancing operational flexibility and market responsiveness for shipowners.

Under this joint project, HHI will take the lead in the vessel’s basic and hull design. KR will review the safety and regulatory compliance of the design in accordance with its latest structural rules for gas carriers and international standards, with the aim of granting an Approval in Principle (AiP).

Ethane carriers are high value-added vessels designed to transport liquefied ethane at ultra-low temperatures of around -100°C. These ships require advanced engineering capabilities and highly specialized design expertise due to the complexity of their cargo.

“Through the development of this next-generation vessel capable of transporting more cargo under the same conditions, we will once again demonstrate HHI’s technological leadership in the global ethane transportation market. Ultimately, we aim to deliver a sustainable solution that enhances both profitability and environmental performance for our customers,” said RYU Hong-Ryul, CTO and Executive Vice President at HHI.