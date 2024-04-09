KR Rolls Out New Digital Service Platforms

KR has released two digital platforms, KR-DAON (Digital Application Online Network) and Nexawave, alongside the launch of its enhanced fleet management system, KR e-Fleet V3.

The KR e-Fleet V3, an upgraded version of the existing fleet management system, focuses on enhancing operational efficiency through increased speed and simplification. It features an integrated vessel status display with survey and audit information, a new Thickness Measurement (TM) menu for tracking hull corrosion, and PSC Guidance with VR technology (KR-Real360) to assist in customer responses. Available for download on KR's website, Google Play, and the App Store, this new system aims to streamline fleet management processes.

In parallel, KR is launching KR-DAON and Nexawave. KR-DAON serves as a one-stop hub for all of KR's digital services, offering easy access to a suite of tools including the KR e-Fleet (KR’s fleet management system), KR-CON (KR’s comprehensive digital database of IMO documents), KE-GEARs (KR’s GHG data management system), and e-MESIS systems (KR’s equipment inspection and approval system). This platform allows users to customize their digital space for maximum convenience and explore a curated selection of apps from KR’s partner companies. Nexawave, a data exchange platform, ensures integration of KR's data with customer systems, focusing on survey, audit and GHG verification information.

LEE Hyungchul, the Chairman and CEO of KR, said, "The introduction of KR e-Fleet V3, KR-DAON, and Nexawave demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer convenience and operational efficiency. By actively incorporating user feedback and developing state-of-the-art digital solutions, KR continues to evolve as a leading classification society in the maritime industry."