Kraken Robotics Delivers Minehunting Systems to Royal Danish Navy

Canadian company Kraken Robotics has completed deliveries and sea acceptance tests of all systems for its minehunting sonar equipment under the contract with Royal Danish Navy.

The contract was signed in September 2020, following a competitive bidding process. Under the contract with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), Kraken has delivered four complete turnkey minehunting systems.

Each system consists of a KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Tentacle Winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS), topside command and control equipment, and remote operation and monitoring capability for standoff minehunting operations.

Starting in 2022, the KATFISH minehunting systems were integrated onboard the Royal Danish Navy’s optionally uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), the MSF-class.

Kraken worked closely with MCM Denmark operators and workshop technicians as well as skilled local Danish shipyard, JOBI, to install Kraken’s DNV design-approved Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) onto the MSF-class in parallel with the MSF-class planned mid-life refit.

The Canadian company also integrated the KATFISH system with Saab’s Command and Control (C2) software, providing operators with a seamless experience for mission planning and mission monitoring.

The inclusion of Kongsberg’s Maritime Broadband Radio (MBR) enables the complete system to operate remotely, streaming full resolution sonar imagery in real-time at ranges exceeding line of sight.

In 2023, Kraken also entered in a seven-year sustainment contract with DALO, with options for two further seven-year extensions, for a total possible 21 years of sustainment.

The sustainment program includes regularly scheduled maintenance, repair, and overhaul as well as provision of training and spare parts, and the delivery of regular capability enhancements through software updates.

Throughout 2024, Kraken will also be delivering additional spares, including spare towcables and two spare KATFISH towbodies.

Kraken has developed and delivered extensive training programs with the MCM Denmark team, including Onboard Operator, Onboard Maintainer, and Depot Maintainer training certification programs.

As of 2024, the Royal Danish Navy will have completed their first full year of KATFISH operations, with an undisclosed large number of operational hours.

“The process of integrating the Kraken KATFISH sonar into the Danish MCM forces is coming to an end and it is anticipated that the MCM capacity will reach Full Operational Capability (FOC) within the first half of 2024. An extremely extensive and close coordinated work has been put into the system integration from all stakeholders.

“This has resulted in many days and hours onboard the small MCM drones at the Naval base in Frederikshavn. I have followed the work closely and I am very pleased with the overall result. A very impressive sensor providing very detailed images that will increase the detection and classification probability of mine like echoes significantly,” said Jakob Damgaard Rousøe, the Head of the Maritime Division within DALO, Captain (RDN).