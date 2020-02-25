KSS Line Orders 5th VLGC at HHI

South Korean shipping company KSS Line placed an order for the construction of a new class 84,000 cbm Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) at compatriot Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).



According to a statement from the marine transportation business company, this is the fifth VLGC order at the yard. All five VLGCs are scheduled for delivery in 2021.



"In 2021, when five new VLGCs, including the new vessels, are delivered, sales are expected to exceed KRW 300 billion and continue to grow," it said.



The fifth VLGC new vessel is scheduled to enter into a long-term transportation contract with BGN Group, a European-based energy company, for seven years from the third quarter of 2021.



The new 84,000 CBM-level VLGC can navigate through both the new and old Panama Canal. It is equipped with a scrubber capable of responding to IMO 2020 sulfur oxide (SOx) regulation.



The company has 21 live vessels in its fleet, including 16 LPG carriers with the latest order.