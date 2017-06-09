Marine Link
Friday, June 9, 2017

IEEE Honors Retlif Testing Laboratories

June 9, 2017

Top row left to right: Owen W. Watford, Business Development Mgr.; Walter A. Poggi, President; William K. Hayes, Executive Vice President; Mike Hull, Environmental Laboratory Supervisor; Ron Hull, EMI Laboratory Supervisor. Bottom row left to right: Scott Poggi, Director of Operations; Raymond Daugherty, Sales Consultant; Donald Dwyer, Security Officer; Donald Lerner, EMC Test Engineer (Photo: Retlif)

Top row left to right: Owen W. Watford, Business Development Mgr.; Walter A. Poggi, President; William K. Hayes, Executive Vice President; Mike Hull, Environmental Laboratory Supervisor; Ron Hull, EMI Laboratory Supervisor. Bottom row left to right: Scott Poggi, Director of Operations; Raymond Daugherty, Sales Consultant; Donald Dwyer, Security Officer; Donald Lerner, EMC Test Engineer (Photo: Retlif)

Independent Electromagnetic Compatibility testing (EMC) and Environmental Simulation testing (ESS) company Retlif Testing Laboratories said it has received an award from technical professional organization the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). 

Ronkonkoma, N.Y. based Retlif, a longtime provider of strategic compliance services to the marine and maritime sector, was cited as a “Friend of the IEEE Long Island Section” and received a commemorative plaque for providing financial assistance, consultative advice and for hosting EMC Society events over the years.

“As an organization founded by and directed by professional engineers, Retlif has been a staunch supporter of the IEEE Long Island Section since our inception in 1978,” said Retlif president, Walter Poggi. “We firmly endorse the IEEE’s mission to advance technology, especially as it mirrors our own deep commitment to addressing the compliance needs of all Retlif clients.”

Retlif executive vice president, William Hayes, added, “In supporting the IEEE Long Island Section, we are furthering the engineering expertise of aviation and aerospace, defense and homeland security professionals, as well as specific industries like rail and transit, maritime and consumer electronics. Retlif is greatly honored to be so recognized by IEEE Long Island Section.”

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News