IEEE Honors Retlif Testing Laboratories

Independent Electromagnetic Compatibility testing (EMC) and Environmental Simulation testing (ESS) company Retlif Testing Laboratories said it has received an award from technical professional organization the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).



Ronkonkoma, N.Y. based Retlif, a longtime provider of strategic compliance services to the marine and maritime sector, was cited as a “Friend of the IEEE Long Island Section” and received a commemorative plaque for providing financial assistance, consultative advice and for hosting EMC Society events over the years.



“As an organization founded by and directed by professional engineers, Retlif has been a staunch supporter of the IEEE Long Island Section since our inception in 1978,” said Retlif president, Walter Poggi. “We firmly endorse the IEEE’s mission to advance technology, especially as it mirrors our own deep commitment to addressing the compliance needs of all Retlif clients.”



Retlif executive vice president, William Hayes, added, “In supporting the IEEE Long Island Section, we are furthering the engineering expertise of aviation and aerospace, defense and homeland security professionals, as well as specific industries like rail and transit, maritime and consumer electronics. Retlif is greatly honored to be so recognized by IEEE Long Island Section.”