Laborde Products Names Murzi Marine Sales Manager

Commercial engine distributor Laborde Products announced it has appointed Michael Murzi, Jr. as its new marine sales manager. Murzi brings with him over 10 years of experience in the marine industry and over 30 years of experience in sales, customer service and business development.

Murzi has held various senior sales roles throughout his career and has a proven track record of developing successful sales strategies, managing key accounts, and aggressively driving revenue growth. He has worked with leading marine manufacturers and distributors, providing him with a deep understanding of the industry to cater to the needs of customers.

In his new role, Murzi will be responsible for overseeing Laborde Products' marine sales team and developing strategies to drive progression and profitability. He will also work closely with the company's key partners to ensure customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for collaboration and growth.

"I am excited to join Laborde Products and work with such a talented team," Murzi said. "I am extremely passionate about the marine industry and believe that Laborde Products has a unique offering that can help our customers succeed. I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships within the industry, to help drive growth and deliver an exceptional customer experience."

Trace Laborde, vice president of sales at Laborde Products, said, "We are thrilled to have Michael join our team. He brings a wealth of experience and a customer-centric approach that aligns with our values. We look forward to working with him as we expand and provide our customers with the highest level of service."