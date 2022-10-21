Lakes Limestone Trade Down 3.7% in September

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.5 million tons in September, a decrease of 3.7% compared to a year ago, according to latest figures published by the Lake Carriers' Association (LCA). Limestone cargos were below the month’s five-year average by 2.7%.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.9 million tons, a decrease of 5.4% from 2021, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 675,023 tons, a decrease of 1.3%, LCA said.

Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 21.1 million tons, a near match compared to a year ago, LCA said. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 16.7 million tons, an increase of less than 1%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 4.4 million tons, a decrease 3.4%.