Lamprell Delivers 9th Jackup Drill Rig to NDC

Lamprell announced the completion of construction of Al Lulu, the final jackup drilling rig in a series of nine delivered to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC).

The contract for the NDC Al Lulu rig was awarded in April 2015, one of only three rig orders awarded that year. All nine rigs have been designed according to the Cameron LeTourneau Super 116E (Enhanced) Class design and were completed to the highest standards of quality using the latest in drilling system technology, the builder said.

Completion and delivery of the jackup rig was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell’s Hamriyah facility in the UAE on April 27 and the rig will depart to its drilling location in Abu Dhabi shortly.

Rig Al Lulu is the 21st 116E jackup drilling unit that Lamprell has delivered since its listing in 2006 and the 28th jackup drilling rig in total.