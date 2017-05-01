Lamprell Delivers 9th Jackup Drill Rig to NDC
Lamprell announced the completion of construction of Al Lulu, the final jackup drilling rig in a series of nine delivered to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC).
