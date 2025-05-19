Lamprell, Dong Fang Offshore Sign Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Deal

Lamprell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for a newbuild NG-9000X wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel.

The newbuild vessel will support offshore wind activities in the Asia Pacific region and will be designed to accommodate the latest generation of turbines.

The MoU outlines steps for collaboration between DFO, Lamprell, and prospective regional clients, including a combined engineering and procurement effort to develop the vessel.

The GustoMSC-designed NG-9000X vessel will be built in compliance with Taiwanese shipping law, will feature a heavy-lift crane, DP-2 positioning, legs with spud cans for challenging conditions, accommodation quarters, and will be capable of transporting and installing two 15 MW-class turbines simultaneously

“We are pleased to be collaborating with DFO on this important initiative to develop a wind turbine installation vessel aligned with APAC’s regional needs. This MoU reflects our commitment to supporting the global energy transition using the capabilities of our existing facilities and skilled workforce,” said Ian Prescott, Lamprell’s CEO.

“We appreciate the strong willingness and commitment of Lamprell to partner with us to develop a solution for the continued development and maintenance of offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

“This MoU demonstrates the capability and willingness of the international supply chain to step up to deliver high-quality, internationally competitive solutions, ensuring that Taiwan has fit-for-purpose vessels to install and maintain the growing fleet of wind turbines,” added Polin Chen, CEO of DFO.