Landmark Contract Inked on Autonomous Nav

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s specialized autonomous navigation subsidiary, signed a landmark agreement with HMM, South Korea’s leading national carrier, to supply its AI-based autonomous navigation solution, HiNAS Control, to 40 vessels.

This agreement represents the largest single supply contract for autonomous navigation solutions to date. With this deal, Avikus becomes the first company in the industry to surpass 100 cumulative units of autonomous solutions supplied to large-scale commercial vessels (based on retrofit installations).

HiNAS Control is a “Level 2” autonomous system that performs active vessel control.

Autonomous Operation: The system sets optimal routes and navigates without crew intervention.

Enhanced Safety: Prevents maritime accidents by utilizing advanced AI for real-time situational awareness.

Economic Efficiency: Maintains optimal speeds to maximize fuel savings and operational efficiency.

Operational Continuity: Offers a viable solution to the global shortage of seafarers by reducing crew workload.



In tandem with the supply contract, Avikus, HMM, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for AI-Based Autonomous Navigation Technology Cooperation. This partnership aims to strengthen industrial competitiveness and secure global standards in the evolving shipping market.

Defined Roles under the MOU: