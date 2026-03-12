FN and Damen to Develop Defense Solutions

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FN Herstal, laying the foundation for a strategic industrial participation in maritime defense.

The two parties aim to collaborate closely on the integration of FN solutions with Damen vessels, and the development of the regional, European and NATO defense eco-systems.

The agreement provides for close collaboration in innovation and engineering, including the joint exploration of advanced maritime solutions and unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

The solutions that the partnership will develop are aimed at meeting current and future operational requirements of the Belgian and Dutch navies as part of the BeNeSam (Belgian-Netherlands Cooperation Accord) agreement, as well as those of NATO and European partners.

The collaboration contributes to sustainable industrial growth, strengthens the defense ecosystems in Belgium and the Netherlands, and supports the development of high-quality maritime solutions within a structured, long-term partnership.



