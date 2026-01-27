Lantek Partners with Machitech to Deliver Maximum Cutting Power to Sheet Metal Shops

Lantek Sheetmetal Solutions (Mason, Ohio) has partnered with Machitech (St.-Marc-Des-Carrieres, Quebec, Canada), a manufacturer of customized sheet metal laser and plasma cutter systems, to provide Lantek Expert Cut nesting software on all Machitech Fiber PRIME SÔ high-power laser cutting machines and Lantek Flex3D Nesting software for the company’s Fiber TUBE XLÔ tube laser cutting machines. Machitech customers will now have these nesting and cutting path technologies at their fingertips to for more streamlined and accurate cuts, saving time and costs, and protecting sensitive cutting heads from damage.

Machitech’s Fiber PRIME S series machines range from 12 to 60 kilowatts in power with beveling capabilities to cut up to 4-inch steel pieces. The XL version can handle parts up to 160 feet in length. All machines are equipped with touch screen controllers with remote management to fully automate cutting operations.

Lantek Expert Cut nesting software functions such as 2D CAD/CAM automatic, semi-automatic and manual nesting capabilities; common line cutting between different parts; and the Assembly 2 Nest (A2N) 3D importer for direct download of common 3D CAD formats are among the functions that help streamline laser cutting operations. All of this power contained in one software package eliminates the need for multiple software suites to complete different types of cuts and provides Machitech with a cohesive turnkey solution to meet customer needs.

The Fiber TUBE XL tube cutting machine is equipped with Lantek Flex 3D Tubes software, providing this machine designed for large diameters with the ability to cut angled, HSS square, and HSS round profiles as well as smaller H-beams. The machines can handle tubes ranging from 0.8- to 25-inches in diameter up to 40 feet maximum length.

The Flex 3D Tubes software allows users to design, nest and cut the parts comprising tubes and pipes or import SAT and ITES files. Users can also change the values of operations and the parameters of each tube on the fly, simulating the nesting process before the cutting operation even begins, protecting the machine from damage when cutting round, square or complex profiles.