Very Large LPG/Ammonia Carrier Phoenix Harmonia Enters Service

The Phoenix Harmonia, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) powered very large LPG/ammonia carrier, has been constructed by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and delivered to MOL Energia Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group, on September 29.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, supported Namura and contributed to the delivery of the vessel, based on a technical cooperation agreement executed between the two companies in August 2021. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding developed the ship's hull form and detail designs, supplied an LPG related major machinery and equipment, and also gave technical advice during the construction stage.

The Phoenix Harmonia is one of the largest vessels of its type capable of carrying ammonia. The vessel offers increased cargo tank capacity of 87,000m³, up from the 83,000m³ of earlier LPG carriers.

The ship is equipped with an LPG-powered dual-fuel main engine. In addition, engineering improvements have resulted in enhanced fuel efficiency. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding applied its technologies in gas handling to develop a new system capable of using LPG in the cargo tank as fuel to propel the ship. This ability to secure LPG fuel from the cargo tank reduces equipment needed on deck and ensures flexibility during loading at the LPG terminal.