Large Wreckage Removed from Potomac River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), have removed all the major components of the American Airlines regional jet and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter from the Potomac River.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 airplane operated as American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan Washington National Airport and the US Army helicopter collided at 8:47 p.m. ET on January 29, 2025, killing 67 people.

Prestaging operations began on January 31, and initial removal of large wreckage started February 3.

All salvage operations were completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel.

Unified Command has confirmed that all 67 victims have been recovered and positively identified.

Recovered wreckage will be transported via flatbed to a secure location for a wreckage layout examination by the National Transportation Safety Board, as part of its ongoing investigation.

The examination of the wreckage will include accounting for major portions of the aircraft, witness marks on the aircraft structure and fracture surfaces, general airworthiness of the aircraft and Traffic Awareness and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) related components as well as cockpit switch positions and instrument readings.

Salvage crews will now shift their focus to clearing smaller debris in the remaining debris field with salvage baskets before demobilizing equipment by February 16.

(Image courtesy of NTSB)