Largest Japanese Cruise Ship Completes Its First Marine LNG Bunkering

ASUKA III, said to be the largest Japanese-flagged cruise ship, has completed its first marine LNG bunkering by FueLNG Private at Singapore Cruise Centre.

The bunkering milestone also marks Shell LNG's first supply to an LNG-powered cruise ship in the region, according to Singapore Cruise Centre.

Asuka III is owned by NYK Cruises, a company of the Japanese shipping group NYK. The 52,200 GT newbuild is 230 meters long and 29.8 meters wide, with space for 744 passengers.

„We look forward to many more such operations to come as the industry transitions towards cleaner fuels.

„This achievement was made possible with the strong partnership and support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), FueLNG Private Limited, and our dedicated team at Singapore Cruise Centre,“ the center said.