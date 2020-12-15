Larsen Takes the Helm at Norwegian Electric Systems AS

Geir Larsen, 50, will take over as the new Managing Director of Norwegian Electric Systems and will further develop the company’s position in energy design and smart control as part of the green shift.

Larsen has extensive management experience from the Norwegian maritime and marine technology industry. He has previously been at the helm of Vard Aukra, Inpower and ABAS Crane, and has also worked in aquaculture, including for the AKVA Group. Geir’s background is in electrical engineering and automation, and he is well acquainted with the market for electric and hybrid solutions, especially from his time in charge of the development of Inpower AS, which was acquired by Bertel O Steen Power Solutions in 2016.

He replaces Johannes Tveit, who has been acting managing director since February 2020. Johannes Tveit will now return to his position as SVP Service & Aftermarket.