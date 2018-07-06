Larson Electronics: New Emergency LED Light

Larson Electronics LLC announced the release of a new hazardous area LED light. The product is specifically designed for wet and corrosive marine environments.

This LED, approved by United States Coast Guard , features amber, red, green and blue color options and is ideal for oil rigs, ships, chemical storage centers and offshore applications.

The HALP-EMG-48-2L-LED-SS hazardous area emergency LED light fixture from Larson Electronics is a 56 watt, four-foot-long, two lamp LED fixture that produces 7,000 lumens of light that will reduce operating costs, improve light quality and reduce frequent servicing interval downtime. The lamp has a 50,000-hour lifespan and a UL 1598A outdoor marine rating.

This emergency LED includes a battery backup that runs one bulb at 20 watts for 90 minutes after power is lost at 3500 lumens. The light then recharges the battery itself once normal power has been restored, and the battery is kept in a ready state. The HALP-EMG-48-2L-LED-SS can be configured as an emergency only unit, in which the light will operate only if power is lost.

The HALP-EMG-48-2L-LED-SS hazardous area LED light fixture is designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety. The fixture housing is constructed of extruded aluminum with a polycarbonate lens protecting the LEDs during rough use. The two LED T-Style lamps have no filaments or fragile housings to break during operation, and have no warm-up or cool-down time, so the colored illumination will be instantaneous. This 2-lamp LED features stainless steel flange mounts, which provide some shock absorbency. Suspension mounting is also available for operators who need to mount the fixture away from the ceiling.