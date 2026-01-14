Last Chance: Early Bird Registration Ends January 15 for Port of the Future Conference 2026

Secure your spot at Houston's premier maritime event before rates increase

HOUSTON, TX – The clock is ticking for port executives, maritime professionals, and industry leaders to secure early bird registration for the 2026 Port of the Future Conference. The discounted rate ends January 15, 2026, offering significant savings for what promises to be the maritime industry's most comprehensive gathering of the year.

Taking place March 24-25, 2026 at the Hilton University of Houston in Houston, Texas, the conference brings together leaders from more than 60 seaports spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Central and South America.

World-Class Speakers Address Critical Maritime Challenges

The 2026 conference features an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and industry visionaries addressing the most pressing challenges facing modern ports:

RADM James Watson

USCG (Ret.)

Co-Author, "ZeroPointFour" MG Jason Kelly

Deputy Commanding General

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tricia Lucas

President

Armada Growth Partners Stephen P. Metruck

Executive Director

Port of Seattle Capitán Manuel Gutiérrez Gallardo

Coordinador General de Puertos

Gobierno de México Darwin Telemaque

CEO, Antigua Port Authority

Chairman, PMAC

Nine Comprehensive Tracks Cover Critical Industry Topics

The two-day conference features nine specialized tracks addressing the full spectrum of port operations and maritime innovation:

60+ Seaports represented from around the globe 2 Days Of keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities

• Ensuring America's Maritime Security • Port Development • Intermodal Connectivity • Port Infrastructure 4.0 • Enhancing Ports' Operational Efficiencies • Decarbonization and Alternative Fuels • Port Energy and Sustainability • Port Security, Cybersecurity & Emergency Management • Advances in Dredging Technology and Techniques

Special Events Enhance the Experience

Beyond the educational sessions, attendees can participate in exclusive networking and learning opportunities:

Port Grants Workshop – March 23, 2026

Interactive session with federal grant program managers from MARAD, FEMA, USCG, DOE, and EPA Book Signing Event – March 24, 2026

Meet the authors of "ZeroPointFour: How U.S. Leadership in Maritime Will Secure America's Future" Networking Reception – March 24, 2026

Evening reception with drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and live country music Student Research Poster Contest – March 25, 2026

Showcasing cutting-edge research from university students in port and maritime domains Port Houston Tour – March 25, 2026

Exclusive evening tour aboard the M/V Sam Houston (limited to 96 participants)

Join port leaders from around the world in Houston this March. View Full Agenda | Conference Website

2026 Port of the Future Conference Dates: March 24-25, 2026 Location: Hilton University of Houston, Houston, TX Early Bird Deadline: January 15, 2026 For more information, visit portofthefutureconference.com