Launch of NAVTOR Türkiye Encourages Regional Service and Support

NAVTOR has reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class service and support to customers in Türkiye and the surrounding region with the launch of NAVTOR Türkiye in Istanbul.

NAVTOR, with products and services on over 18,000 vessels in the world fleet, has acquired 100% ownership in Voyager Worldwide Yasden (Yasden). The new office will be led by Managing Director Sena Deral Sezgi, supporting regional shipping companies with e-Navigation and performance solutions to simplify compliance, enhance efficiency and unlock business advantage.

The move marks a further step forward for NAVTOR after its acquisition of Voyager Worldwide in November 2023. Tor Svanes, Founder and CEO of NAVTOR, describes the latest development as “another key piece of the puzzle” in delivering optimal coverage, and after sales support, for major maritime markets.

Existing regional NAVTOR customers are now being transferred from Ozsay to the new business, with Sezgi having taken over the reins from outgoing MD Harun Cakir on June 1. Sezgi has enjoyed an almost two-decade tenure with Yasden, originally starting with the business making corrections to paper charts, and brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise to the role.

Norwegian-headquartered NAVTOR, which opened its doors in 2011, now has an international network of 12 offices, with over 400 expert staff.

In addition to its dedicated offices, the company has 25 international distributors and customers from approximately 90 countries.