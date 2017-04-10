New TSHD Launched for Van Oord

Van Oord’s first of two new midsize trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD), Vox Amalia, has been launched at the LaNaval shipyard in Bilbao, Spain. Its twin, Vox Alexia, is slated to be completed early next year.
“These two vessels are designed for capital dredging, coastal works and dredging of trenches for pipe and cable routes for offshore installations such as wind farms,” explained Gerard Alkema, Project Manager Plant Design & Construction at Van Oord. “Van Oord will deploy the new hopper dredger to create new ports or enlarge existing ports for better access for container shipment.”
The dredgers have a hopper volume of approximately 18,000 cubic meters and are equipped with two suction pipes with submerged e-driven dredge pumps, two shore discharge dredge pumps and six bottom doors. Each vessel is 158 meters by 36 meters and can accommodate 38 persons.
According to Van Oord, the new generation TSHDs are designed and built to be energy efficient and reduce carbon footprint, contributing to the further modernization of its fleet,