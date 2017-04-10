New TSHD Launched for Van Oord

Related News

Somali Pirates Flee Hijacked Dhow, Taking Crew

Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took the 11-member crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said. The…

Ferry Crossing System for FosenNamsos Sjø

Rolls-Royce signed a deal with Norwegian shipbuilder Kleven to supply its automatic crossing system, for two new double-ended…

US Navy Announces SAAPM 2017 Theme

This awareness month is designed to enhance year-round efforts to eliminate the crime of sexual assault and ensure all Sailors…

INS Shardul on Surveillance in South India Ocean

In keeping with India’s national objective of ensuring a secure and stable regional environment to allow unhindered economic and social development…

IUMI Reports Rising Frequency of Major Casualties

Rising energy claims against a reducing premium base; and the increased cargo accumulation risk onboard vessels and in port…

ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition

ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton…

Indian Navy Fought Off Pirate Attack in Gulf of Aden

A distress call was received from a Foreign Merchant Vessel MV OS 35 (Tuvalu registered vessel), which was attacked and boarded…

DNV GL Grants AIP for Double Side-hull LPG Carrier

At the Gastech 2017 conference in Tokyo, DNV GL presented Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) with an approval in principle (AIP)…