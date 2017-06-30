Marine Link
Friday, June 30, 2017

Ferus Smit Launches Arklow Cliff

June 30, 2017

 Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit said it has launched M.V. Arklow Cliff, the fifth vessel in a series of 10 to be delivered to Irish ship owner Arklow Shipping.

 
The vessel, Ferus Smit newbuild #428, was launched June 30 at the builder’s Westerbroek yard.
 
With a maximized hold volume of 220,000 cft and a carrying capacity more than 5,000 deadweight tons, the vessel falls under the 3,000 gross tons limit. Arklow Cliff has one single hold and an 1A iceclass notation.
 
It is propelled by a 1,740 kW MaK engine with a single ducted propeller.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News