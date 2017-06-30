Ferus Smit Launches Arklow Cliff

Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit said it has launched M.V. Arklow Cliff, the fifth vessel in a series of 10 to be delivered to Irish ship owner Arklow Shipping.

The vessel, Ferus Smit newbuild #428, was launched June 30 at the builder’s Westerbroek yard.

With a maximized hold volume of 220,000 cft and a carrying capacity more than 5,000 deadweight tons, the vessel falls under the 3,000 gross tons limit. Arklow Cliff has one single hold and an 1A iceclass notation.

It is propelled by a 1,740 kW MaK engine with a single ducted propeller.