Gondan Launches First of Four New Ferries for Baleària

The first of four new catamaran ferries being constructed by Gondan for owner Baleària has been launched by the shipyard's GRP Division.

The four ferries, which are due to be delivered between the end of this year and the middle of 2018, are designed to operate on short distance trips in the Balearic Islands.

According to the builder, the 28-meter-long GRP ecofast ferries have capacity for 350 passengers and are designed focusing on eco-efficiency, comfort and speed during navigation. The vessels, which can sail at a maximum speed of 28 knots, feature an innovative wave-piercing bow design, which displaces water toward the side tunnels to maintain speed and reduce wave slamming.

The ferries’ design incorporates photovoltaic solar panels, which supply energy for onboard services. The ferries will each be equipped with two cutting-edge 1,450 hp diesel engines, which minimize emissions.

Each vessel will have 350 seats, including 270 seats indoor and 80 more outdoor on the upper deck.