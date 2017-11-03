Marine Link
Friday, November 3, 2017

Gondan Launches First of Four New Ferries for Baleària

November 3, 2017

(Photo: Gondan)

(Photo: Gondan)

The first of four new catamaran ferries being constructed by Gondan for owner Baleària has been launched by the shipyard's GRP Division.

 
The four ferries, which are due to be delivered between the end of this year and the middle of 2018, are designed to operate on short distance trips in the Balearic Islands.
 
According to the builder, the 28-meter-long GRP ecofast ferries have capacity for 350 passengers and are designed focusing on eco-efficiency, comfort and speed during navigation. The vessels, which can sail at a maximum speed of 28 knots, feature an innovative wave-piercing bow design, which displaces water toward the side tunnels to maintain speed and reduce wave slamming.
 
The ferries’ design incorporates photovoltaic solar panels, which supply energy for onboard services. The ferries will each be equipped with two cutting-edge 1,450 hp diesel engines, which minimize emissions.
 
Each vessel will have 350 seats, including 270 seats indoor and 80 more outdoor on the upper deck.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News