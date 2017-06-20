Indian Navy Launches Floating Dock

The first indigenously built Floating Dock (FDN-2) for the Indian Navy was launched on 20 June 2017 by Smt Anjali Deshpande, wife of Vice Admiral DM Deshpande, AVSM, VSM, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition at an impressive ceremony at Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) Shipyard at Kattupalli near Chennai.

After formal welcome by Vice Admiral B Kannan (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Head of Ship Building, L&T the ceremony commenced with an address by the Chief Guest, Vice Admiral DM Deshpande, AVSM, VSM, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition.

Thereafter in accordance with the traditions, Smt. Anjali Deshpande applied ‘Kumkum’ on the Floating Dock. She wished the dock good luck and launched the vessel.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral DM Deshpande, commended L&T for their efforts in the design and construction of FDN-2. He brought out that launching of the indigenously built Floating Dock, bears testimony to the capabilities available in India for realising the ‘Make in India’ vision. He extended warm felicitations to the entire team of the L&T for the achievement.

Floating Dock is an indigenously designed and built platform with state-of-the-art machinery control systems capable of docking warships of up to 8000 Tons displacement.

It has high capacity Ballast Pumps, along with advanced automated Ballast Control System. The dock covers provided with the FDN-2 facilitate repair & refit activities in inclement weather conditions.

The launch of Floating Dock (FDN-2), Yard 55000, designed in-house and built by L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli is a milestone in India’s quest for self-reliance in shipbuilding.