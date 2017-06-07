PBES Launches Harpoon Product Line

Plan B Energy Storage (PBES), a providers of battery energy solutions for the marine market, announced the launch of its Harpoon battery product line. Harpoon Power 65 and Harpoon Energy 97 energy storage systems deliver a faster return on investment from battery technology, and utilize the latest advances in lithium-ion cell technology to deliver a safe, high quality and commercially viable clean technology solution for ship owners and operators.

Specifically designed and suited for commercial applications and with up to 90,000-hour calendar life, Harpoon Energy 97 is a weight-efficient energy storage system created by PBES, suited for cruise ships and fast ferries where space and weight are at a premium. The system provides at 35 percent decrease in the cost, weight and volume of the battery while maintaining industry leading quality and safety standards.