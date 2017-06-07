PBES Launches Harpoon Product Line
Plan B Energy Storage (PBES), a providers of battery energy solutions for the marine market, announced the launch of its Harpoon battery product line. Harpoon Power 65 and Harpoon Energy 97 energy storage systems deliver a faster return on investment from battery technology, and utilize the latest advances in lithium-ion cell technology to deliver a safe, high quality and commercially viable clean technology solution for ship owners and operators.
Both systems incorporate PBES’ Thermal-Stop and CellCool systems, which together offer a commercialized energy storage product to prevent thermal runaway (lithium battery fire). The systems also utilise PBES’ CellSwap technology, which allows the re-coring of batteries after five years. The technology further enhances lifecycle value and allows users to benefit sooner from advances in battery technology.