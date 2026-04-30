bound4blue Installs Wind Propulsion System on Maersk's Tanker

Wind propulsion specialist bound4blue has completed the second installation of its suction sail system for Maersk Tankers, fitting four 24-meter eSAIL units on the Maersk Tahiti at a shipyard in China.

The installation forms part of a broader agreement to equip five medium-range tankers with a total of 20 units, the company’s largest single contract to date.

The Maersk Tahiti installation follows the completion of the first system onboard the Maersk Trieste earlier in 2026.

According to bound4blue, the suction sails operate autonomously and are designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“The agreement with Maersk Tankers reflects the wider scaling up of wind power adoption across the industry.

“Wind, and particularly suction sail technology, delivers massive advantage in both environmental and commercial contexts, and appreciation of this reality is blossoming.

“It marks an opportunity for us, of course, but more than that it demonstrates a chance for forward thinking owners to simplify an increasingly complex regulatory and operating environment with proven technology and a free – and freely available – power source,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, Chief Executive Officer of bound4blue.